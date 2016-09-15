Thursday, September 15, 2016
The Posies to Play a Secret Pop Up Show in Cleveland On September 24
Posted
By Jeff Niesel
on Thu, Sep 15, 2016 at 4:33 PM
The veteran indie power pop act the Posies just released its eighth album earlier this summer, and it’s another winner. Filled with the usual sharply written songs that show off the duo’s fine vocal harmonies and pop smarts, the album opens with the ricocheting “We R Power” and then delivers a series of shimmering ballads and mid-tempo rockers.
To support the album, the band has embarked on a Secret Pop Up Show Tour. Some of the full band shows will be in clubs, but most will be in “cool, alternative event locations” in the each city, with the actual address of the show being released to ticket holders not more than 24 hours in advance.
The group will play a Pop Up Secret Show in Cleveland at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The new CD will be available at the show along with a bonus download. Tickets are $30 to $100
.
