8 Concerts to Catch This Weekend

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16
Ekoostik Hookah
The grandfathers of Ohio’s expansive jam band scene — culturally and musically — have always maintained close ties to the Cleveland area. From 1991’s Under Full Sail
to 2013’s sweetly groovin’ Brij
, Ekoostik Hookah have kept the fire burning across time. Check out “Whiskey Woman” for a fine example of the hookah-laden chops still hooked around each of the band’s compositional outings. Given the band’s personal history, rife with small shows and the recent incarnation of their Hookahville festival alike, every chance to be a part of the fun is a necessary diversion from life out there. The band isn’t working on a new studio album but will likely play a few new songs at tonight's show. (Eric Sandy), 8 p.m., $15 ADV, $18 DOS. The Kent Stage
.
Brad Paisley
Veteran country singer Brad Paisley has won numerous awards over the course of a career that stretches back to 1999, when he had his first No. 1 single, “He Didn’t Have To Be.” All told, he’s had 23 No. 1 songs to date. Earlier this year, he issued "Without a Fight," a duet with pop singer Demi Lovato. The twangy breakup/make-up tune serves as the first single from Paisley's forthcoming album. Expect to hear it along with a good number of those aforementioned hits at tonight's show. (Niesel), 7:30 p.m., $30-$60.75. Blossom
.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 17
Air Supply
Forty years on, things remain strong collaboratively between Air Supply's singer-songwriter and guitarist Graham Russelland singer Russell Hitchcock. They've continued to record and release new music on a regular basis and recently released a new single to celebrate their 40th anniversary. They've been previewing one of the tracks, "Desert Sea Sky," in their current show. As a songwriter, Russell continues to push the boundaries, even when it feels risky and outside of the normal process. (Matt Wardlaw) 8 p.m., $37.50-$65. Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
.
Lydia Loveless
Singer-songwriter Lydia Loveless's new album, Real
, represents yet another sonic departure. She started writing the songs about a year and a half ago while she was on tour and could focus on playing shows and writing tunes.
Recorded at Sonic Lounge Studios by producer Joe Viers (Dr. John, Twenty One Pilots), the album benefits from the extended prep time. The songs on the disc vary greatly from one another. The album opens with the somber ballad “Same to You” and then shifts gears for the percolating “Heaven,” a song that has an ’80s pop sheen to it. (Niesel) 9 p.m., $12 ADV, $14 DOS. Grog Shop
.
Barrence Whitfield & the Savages
To promote the current tour from garage rockers Barrence Whitfield and the Savages, the band’s record label includes a link to a performance that took place a few years ago on Later with Jools Holland
. The band really smokes as Whitfield delivers piercing screams and punctuates the performance with a few well-timed fist pumps. It speaks to the vintage group’s recent revitalization. (Niesel) 8:30 p.m., $13 ADV, $15 DOS. Beachland Tavern
.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 18
Ms. Lauryn Hill: The MLH Caravan: A Diaspora Calling!
Based on the inaugural Diaspora Calling! music festival held in Brooklyn earlier this year, singer Lauryn Hill's current tour finds the former member of the Fugees pushing a specific agenda. "The MLH Caravan allows me to continue the theme of unity and celebration of the many facets of cultural and artistic beauty throughout the African diaspora while on tour this summer and fall," Hill says in a statement she issued announcing the outing, which will also feature opening sets from Seun Anikulapo Kuti, Paul Beaubrun and the Soul Rebels. Expect to hear a mix of solo tunes and Fugees songs. She also tends to cover a Bob Marley tune or two. (Niesel) 7:30 p.m. Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
.
Maria Muldaur
To celebrate her storied career, singer-songwriter Maria Muldaur, who's most famous for the laid-back, sensual hit song "Midnight at the Oasis," has created a multi-media retrospective that chronicles her decades long journey as a folk/pop artist. The show will feature all her hits and the most-requested "fan faves" as well as recent work. During the concert, Muldaur talks about the stories behind the songs and shows photos and videos from the '60s. (Niesel), 7:30 p.m., $31. The Kent Stage
.
Nick D & the Believers
This Columbus-based band started last year after drummer Joseph Barker moved to Ohio from Minneapolis and worked with guitarist Kerry Henderson on a music video he was producing for singer-keyboardist Nick D’Andrea. In 2013, the group put out its first EP; things have slowly snowballed since and now the group is part of a burgeoning Columbus indie rock scene that includes acts such as Twenty One Pilots and the Floorwalkers. A song such as “Bang Bang” features falsetto vocals and percolating synthesizers, making it sound a bit like a cross between MGMT and Foster the People. Recently, TV programs such as Pretty Little Liars
and Chasing Life
have featured the band’s music. (Niesel), 8 p.m., $7 ADV, $10 DOS. Beachland Tavern
.