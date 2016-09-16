Annual Spooky Pooch Parade Returns to Lakewood on October 15

click to enlarge
Now in its ninth year, the Spooky Pooch Parade attracts hundreds of dogs to Lakewood’s Kauffman Park.
Scheduled to take place this year from 12:30 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, the event includes a festival within Kauffman Park, a parade through Lakewood’s Downtown business district on Detroit Avenue and an awards presentation.
It’s reportedly the only event of its kind within the region.
There will be kids games, food and dog-related vendors, including rescue groups and other nonprofits offering canine-oriented goods and services. Kids are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes and visit vendors for trick-or-treating.
The parade commences at 2 p.m. Afterward, judges will award prizes in a number of categories, including Best Dog & Child, Best, Dog & Adult, Best Dog & Group, Spookiest Pooch and Best in Show.
“We’re as excited as a dog greeting you at the door about having our Spooky Pooch Parade return for a ninth consecutive year,” says Ian Andrews, Executive Director of LakewoodAlive, in a press release. “Not only does this crowd-pleasing community event showcase our city’s vibrancy, but it’s also a great deal of fun for everyone who participates.”