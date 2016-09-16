Cleveland Police Officer Indicted in March 2015 Fatal Shooting of Unarmed Teen

Cleveland police officer Alan Buford was indicted
by a grand jury today on a negligent homicide charge stemming from the March 2015 shooting death
of Brandon Jones.
After robbing an eastside grocery store, Jones ended up in a scuffle with Buford and another officer. Buford shot once, killing the 18-year-old man. Jones was unarmed.
“It was reasonable for the police to respond as they did to a 911 call of a break-in, reasonable to confront the suspect with guns drawn as he left the store with stolen merchandise and to order him to stop," prosecutor Timothy McGinty said in a public statement. "It is not reasonable for a police officer to use deadly force if he or she does not believe a suspect poses a threat of death or serious bodily harm to the police or the public."