Friday, September 16, 2016

Scene & Heard

Indians Magic Number: 11

Posted By on Fri, Sep 16, 2016 at 11:28 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-09-16_at_11.24.28_am.png

The Tribe continues to sputter along without quite hitting that hot streak we all want to see before October. For now, we'll be content with the magic number continuing to fall most nights. It dipped one yesterday, thanks to the Twins taking care of the Tigers. Our Wahoos lost again in Chicago, and while that sucks, Clevinger looked like the kind of pitcher that will be useful and crucial in the playoffs.

The big head-to-head three-game series kicks off tonight at The Jake.

Hey, remember Kevin Kouzmanoff? The guy who hit a grand slam on the first pitch he ever saw in the majors. Helluva story. Let's watch it again.

