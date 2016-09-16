Scene & Heard

Friday, September 16, 2016

Scene & Heard

New Terminal Tower Owner K&D Didn't Know There Was a Terminal Tower Lights Twitter Account, Will Now Keep It

Posted By on Fri, Sep 16, 2016 at 10:06 AM

It seemed a certainty last month that the Terminal Tower Lights Twitter account would be going away. We, like some of you, we're guessing, were surprised at the scope of the account's popularity and the backlash that ensued when it said that with K&D's formal purchase of the iconic building, which was made official this week, it would be going away.

But there the backlash was, in between (again, we're guessing here), outcry by the same people over Cleveland's abysmal and failing school ratings.

Anyway, the PD's Michelle Jarboe has an update on the story this morning. K&D was caught off guard too, it seems, and even issued a freaking press release on the topic:

"We didn't even know it existed," said Doug Price, chief executive officer for the company, which is based in Willoughby. "We're watching Channel 3, and then we started getting hate mail from people."

K&D and Forest City Realty Trust, Inc., the seller, made arrangements to transfer control of @TowerLightsCLE, along with a website where people can submit lighting requests for the tower. At night, the slender top of the tower is illuminated by tens of thousands of LEDs, which change colors to mark everything from solemn events to holidays to hometown sports teams.

[snip]

In a Thursday news release, K&D said the account is here to stay.

"You'll notice we will proudly be flying the K&D flag later today," the company wrote.
That's all well and good but maybe K&D should focus more on taking care of its tenants first.

