Update: 37-year-old Joshua Gaspar was indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury this week in the death of Ohio State Highway Patrolman Kenneth Velez, who was struck and killed on I-90 on September 15.
Gaspar faces two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle under the influence. Authorities say that after the crash, Gaspar fled the scene, resulting in an hours-long search.
Meanwhile, Gaspar's lawyer is publicly contesting the police narrative that his client was on drugs at the time of the crash. WKYC reports
that a doctor who examined Gaspar the day after said he tested negative for drugs. What he did test positive for, however, was methadone. He'd been taking the prescribed dose (70 mg), he told investigators, which he'd been using for three years as treatment for a painkiller addiction.
Defense attorney Jon Sinn said Gaspar was not under the influence on any drugs and test results prove his contention.
“Josh is clean. Josh is sober. Josh got into an accident and that can happen to anyone,” Sinn said. “While our hearts go out to the trooper, at the end of the day, it’s not right to penalize Josh for something that's nothing more than a tragic, tragic accident.”
Channel 3 News has obtained a copy of the Sept. 19 letter from Dr. Richard DeFranco, who examined Gaspar a day after the crash.
“[Gaspar] was understandably upset….He was not intoxicated,” DeFranco wrote.
He added that Gaspar was tested for illegal drugs, as usual, during the Sept. 15 visit.
“…and this drug screen was negative for all drugs of abuse tested for. It was positive only for his therapeutic dose of methadone,” the doctor concluded.
His lawyer says studies show methadone does not impair driving.
Gaspar remains in jail on $500,000 bond. His lawyer intends to ask the court for a lower bond today.
(Updated 9/17/16): Police say 37-year-old Joshua Gaspar, the man who hit and killed Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Kenneth Velez on Thursday, was on drugs at the time of the crash.
While police nor court documents indicate what drugs Gaspar was using, according to Cleveland.com
, he has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.
Gaspar will probably be in court at some point today. (Update to the update: That's happened
. No plea entered. Held on $500,000 bond.)
The Columbia Station man has two prior felonies: In 2007, he was arrested with crack cocaine and methadone; and in 2009 he was charged with aggravated theft for scamming an elderly Parma man out of $2,000.
(Original story 9/16/16): Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Kenneth Velez died Thursday afternoon from injuries sustained in a car crash near Lakewood.
In a press release, OHSP said the crash occurred on I-90 right around the McKinley exit just before one p.m. Velez was "conducting traffic enforcement" and was outside his patrol car when he was struck.
“This is a tragedy for the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Department of Public Safety,” said Colonel Paul Pride, Ohio State Highway Patrol Superintendent, in the release. “Our prayers go out to the Velez family during this difficult time.”
Velez was 48 and stationed at OHSP's Brook Park post. He is survived by his three children.
Thursday's highway closure in the wake of the crash lasted until about 5:30 p.m., causing lengthy delays on Cleveland's west side.