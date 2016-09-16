Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Kenneth Velez died Thursday afternoon from injuries sustained in a car crash near Lakewood.In a press release, OHSP said the crash occurred on I-90 right around the McKinley exit just before one p.m. Velez was "conducting traffic enforcement" and was outside his patrol car when he was struck.“This is a tragedy for the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Department of Public Safety,” said Colonel Paul Pride, Ohio State Highway Patrol Superintendent, in the release. “Our prayers go out to the Velez family during this difficult time.”Velez was 48 and stationed at OHSP's Brook Park post. He is survived by his three children.Thursday's highway closure in the wake of the crash lasted until about 5:30 p.m., causing lengthy delays on Cleveland's west side.