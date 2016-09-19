Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, September 19, 2016

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Cyclist Struck in Montana, in Critical Condition

Posted By on Mon, Sep 19, 2016 at 1:59 PM

FACEBOOK: @BIKECLEVELAND
  • Facebook: @BikeCleveland
A local bike advocate was struck by a vehicle going 60 mph in Montana Sunday evening. Shelli Snyder, a co-founder and former board member of Bike Cleveland, was cycling from Cleveland to Seattle. She was relocating to Washington state and raising funds for Bike Cleveland by cycling cross country in the process. 

Via Bike Cleveland, who posted the news to its Facebook page, Snyder suffered hip and leg injuries and a fractured skull. Emergency medics arrived quickly on scene, and Snyder underwent surgery to repair her hip and leg and to relieve the swelling in her brain.

Around noon Monday, an update was posted: Snyder remains in critical condition and physicians are concerned that her brain injuries may be life-threatening. She is currently unconscious.

Christopher Alvarado, the Executive Director of Slavic Village Development Corporation and a Bike Cleveland Board Member, started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for Snyder's medical bills.

"Those of you who know Shelli know how strong she is in body, mind, and spirit," Alvarado wrote. "She has been there for all of us [to make] cycling safer and better for Cleveland. It's time for us to be there for her."

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. The Air Sex Championship Tour Is Coming to Cleveland Read More

  2. The Browns Unveiled Jim Brown's Statue in the Brownsiest Fashion Read More

  3. Kingfish Seafood from Hospitality Restaurants Eyes October Opening Read More

  4. Former Mushroomhead Singer Forms New Group, A Killers Confession Read More

  5. Pop Singer Ariana Grande to Play the Q in 2017 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...