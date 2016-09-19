Scene & Heard

Monday, September 19, 2016

Scene & Heard

Indians Magic Number: 7 (And Players Get Feisty About Paul Hoynes)

Posted By on Mon, Sep 19, 2016 at 12:28 PM

Paul Hoynes has announced that the Indians championship hopes have already ended.

The Indians won a ballgame Saturday afternoon, but their postseason dreams ended.

Write it down. On Sept. 17, the Indians were eliminated from serious postseason advancement before they even got there.

That may be a bit of dramatic overstatement but the supporting information for that prognosis — losing 40% of your starting staff in less than a week, among other things — aren't exactly things that have Indians fans making plans for a November championship parade either. 

It's September, at the end of a very long season, and sentiments like that from one of the beat writers can irk the ballplayers. So it wasn't entirely surprising that the small paragraph turned into bulletin board fodder.



Anyway, that happened.

The magic number sits at 7 after yesterday's loss, which means it's a great time to remember Matt LaPorta.

screen_shot_2016-09-19_at_11.09.20_am.png

Here's some flavor on the gator via Anthony Castrovince back in 2010.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The legal pad sitting on a counter in the middle of the Indians' locker room is titled, "Wall of Knowledge." It's a collection of quotes from various Tribe players and staff members, capturing the crazy things that come out of people's mouths when they're cooped up in Spring Training camp for six weeks.

Matt LaPorta's words dominate this "wall." LaPorta is not just one of the more promising young players on a developing Indians ballclub, he's a fountain of what Tribe players have begun to refer to as "LaPortaisms."

LaPorta came in from a workout one day and asked, "Is it bad that I'm dehydrated in one leg?"

When a teammate made mention of having his car shipped to Arizona, LaPorta responded, "In a box?"

In the lunch room one day, somebody commented on one of LaPorta's skills. He summoned his inner Yogi Berra and responded, "It comes naturally. I just have to think about it."

Tags: , , , ,

