Kingfish Seafood from Hospitality Restaurants Eyes October Opening

Hospitality Restaurants
is just weeks away from adding a new concept to its already stuffed portfolio of properties. Currently, the 25-year-old restaurant group operates such popular spots as Cabin Club, Salmon Dave’s, Blue Point Grille, Delmonico’s Steakhouse and Rosewood Grill, which recently added a third location in Westlake. Come early October, Kingfish Seafood will join the party.
Kingfish (115 Montrose West Ave.) currently is coming together in Copley, where a 20-foot-tall sailfish statute signals the site of this latest creation. Despite the undeniable success of Blue Point and Salmon Dave’s, both “seafood restaurants,” the plan was not to copy either in terms of menu or décor.
“Blue Point and Salmon Dave’s are great restaurants, but they are very different,” explains Corporate Chef Marc Standen. “I wanted to make sure this restaurant had its own unique identity. From a quality standpoint, there will be no difference; we will only serve the best and freshest product possible.”
Guests can start their meals with freshly shucked raw oysters, grilled oysters or crispy oyster fritters. Other hot and cold appetizer selections include smoked salmon pastrami with red cabbage, mustard and rye, cornmeal-crusted fried calamari with dill pickle remoulade, and the trendy tuna poké, a Hawaiian dish of raw cubed fish in a soy-sesame dressing. Appetizers fall in the $10 to $14 range.
Entrée selections, priced mostly from $20 to $40, include a good mix of composed seafood dishes, with each containing a protein and sides. Grilled Pacific King salmon comes with a seasonal vegetable medley and lemon dill yogurt sauce; the grilled Bigeye tuna is partnered with baby bok choy, shiitakes and yams with chili miso corn broth; New Bedford scallops arrive with Brussels sprouts, hazelnut sweet potatoes, bacon and melted leeks; and the Atlantic Trio features lobster, scallops, shrimp and corn spoonbread with a Newburg sauce.
Though Kingfish is clearly seafood-focused, the restaurant won’t leave meat-eaters out in the cold.
“We operate top-flight steakhouses as well, the menu will feature a couple of steaks for those so inclined,” Standen adds. “We have had some fun with the smoker, too.”
In addition to C.A.B. steaks served with rosemary roasted potatoes and garlic-braised spinach, the menu offers maple-glazed Duroc pork with acorn squash spaetzle, wild mushrooms and greens, smothered chicken with bacon and pecan red rice, green beans and caramelized onion gravy, and the ever-popular filet mignon Oscar, tender steak topped with jumbo lump crab and hollandaise.
As for the look and feel of the property, managing partner Christopher Oppewall says the group was going for a “northern East Coast” vibe, starting with the lighthouse tower and sailfish feature outside and the "New England summer home" interior. Think rich blues, dark grays and bright whites throughout, he says.
There will be room for 130 guests in the dining room, 15 at the bar, and another 15 in a private dining room.
Kingfish will be happy hour and dinner only seven days per week.