Monday, September 19, 2016

C-Notes

Local Singer-Songwriter Joey Sprinkles Makes New Album Available as a Stream

Posted By on Mon, Sep 19, 2016 at 4:39 PM

click to enlarge unnamed-8.jpg
Currently a member of local bands Chomp, McCarthy and The Red Menace, Joey Sprinkles (Joe Boyer) has also played with local acts such as The Flukes, Spacer Ace, Total Babes and Cloud Nothings.

His new solo effort, Bubble Guts, features “10 sugary power pop blasts, but upon closer inspection reveals a composition of aspartame and the inevitable "big finish.”

The songs stem from a collaboration with So Cow singer-songwriter Brian Kelly, who spearheaded the Backing Tracks Project, in which stripped down instrumentals written by Kelly were sent around the globe to his close musician friends to add whatever they felt necessary. According to the press release announcing its release, the album “stands to remind that in modern times, surface feelings are easily feigned and the true nature of things gets harder and harder to discern.”

The full stream of the ramshackle power pop album premiered today at Impose. It comes out on Friday via Mirror Universe Tapes. Sprinkles performs on Thursday at Now That’s Class.

