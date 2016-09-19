Pop Singer Ariana Grande to Play the Q in 2017

click to enlarge
-
Joe Kleon
-
Ariana Grande performing at the Q in 2015.
Pop singer Ariana Grande, who played before a crowd of about 11,000 last year at Quicken Loans Arena, has a vocal range that rivals that of Mariah Carey.
Her 2014 album, My Everything
, received a Grammy nomination for “Best Pop Vocal Album” and delivered the six times-platinum hit “Problem.” Upon the single's release, Grande became “the youngest woman to debut with over 400K sold first-week,” while the song ranked as the fifth “highest digital song debut for a female artist” and ninth highest ever.
Just today, she announced details of The Dangerous Woman tour, which arrives at the Q on Feb. 26. The tour comes in the wake of the release of her latest album, Dangerous Woman
.
American Express card members get first dibs and can purchase tickets before the general public. Those tickets go on sale beginning tomorrow at 10 a.m. and remain available through 10 p.m. on Friday, September 23. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, September 24, at livenation.com
.