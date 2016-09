click to enlarge Courtesy AirSex Facebook

Think of it as a much more creative and NSFW-ish version of the air guitar.The 2016 Air Sex Championships Tour is coming to Cleveland this year (woot woot). The competition, with all its humping and innovative sexual pantomiming, will be held at the Grog Shop on October 27; general admission is $8 per person if you get your tickets now.The theatrics start at 9 p.m. sharp.Need a visual primer on what the hell the Air Sex Championship Tour is all about. Here ya go: