Monday, September 19, 2016

The Browns Unveiled Jim Brown's Statue in the Brownsiest Fashion

Posted By on Mon, Sep 19, 2016 at 11:03 AM

Nevermind that the Browns decided to build a statue of an alleged serial domestic abuser. If you've made that decision, at least don't pull back a tarp covering the statue to unveil a black bag over a black man's head that makes it look like the statue was just stolen from Gitmo.

As Zac Jackson from the A to Z podcast noted, it has to seen to be believed.


