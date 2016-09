The Browns Unveiled Jim Brown's Statue in the Brownsiest Fashion

Unveiling of Jim Brown statue before sculptor took off bag-like covering of head pic.twitter.com/ZoPNRwBjBt — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham) September 18, 2016

Nevermind that the Browns decided to build a statue of an alleged serial domestic abuser . If you've made that decision, at least don't pull back a tarp covering the statue to unveil a black bag over a black man's head that makes it look like the statue was just stolen from Gitmo.As Zac Jackson from the A to Z podcast noted , it has to seen to be believed.