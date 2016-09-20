CMA Hosts Annual Print Fair This Weekend

click to enlarge The Cleveland Museum of Art’s Fine Print Fair. Image by David Brichford, courtesy of the Cleveland Museum of Art.

This weekend, the Cleveland Museum of Art hosts the Print Club of Cleveland’s 32nd Annual Fine Print Fair. An annual benefit for the CMA’s department of prints, 15 art dealers from around the country will exhibit and sell fine art prints and drawings, ranging from classical masters to contemporary, living artists.“This year's print fair, the 32nd, promises to be the best ever,” says Jane Glaubinger, retired curator of prints at the CMA. “There are 15 dealers coming who will display and sell prints from old master through contemporary at all price ranges beginning at $100. There is so much variety, from representational images to abstract compositions, that there is something for everyone and new works that are literally hot off the press. Print collecting is fun and affordable and one goal of the Fair is to spread knowledge about printmaking so visitors are encouraged to ask the exhibitors lots of questions and enjoy the event.”Held in the Ames Family Atrium, the Fine Print Fair opens with a preview night on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday’s event includes a Curator’s Choice tour with Glaubinger, as well as a silent auction and cocktail reception with cash bar.The fair continues from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25. Festivities include special programs like lectures and demonstrations, preservation advice from the experts at the Intermuseum Conservation Association, as well as hourly door prize drawings and a raffle for a screenprint of Romare Bearden’s, valued at $3,200, donated by Paramour Fine Art with complimentary framing by Wood Trader. Raffle tickets are $5 each or six for $25.At each booth, Glaubinger selects work of exceptional interest in a variety of price ranges. Throughout the weekend, 10 percent of the sales from these works will be donated to the Print Club’s art acquisition fund to benefit the CMA’s department of prints.Tickets to Thursday’s preview event are $100 ($125 after Sept. 9), and $30 of each ticket is tax-deductible. Admission on Friday, Saturday and Sunday is free and open to the public.