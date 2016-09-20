Donald Trump and Sean Hannity Will Discuss 'Midwest Values' at a Cleveland Heights Church Tomorrow

click to enlarge
The Rev. Darrell Scott, with Donald Trump looming in the background.
Donald Trump will be in Cleveland Heights tomorrow, joining Sean Hannity for a town hall-style get-together at the New Spirit Revival Center. The Rev. Darrell Scott, an ardent and vocal Trump supporter, will host the event, billed as the "Midwest Values and Vision Pastors Leadership Conference."
It's unclear who among the general public will be allowed to attend the 10:30 a.m. event. No one picked up the phone at New Spirit Revival Center when Scene
called. (Note that the event will be shown on Hannity's Fox News program at night.)
We attended a Sunday service last winter, where Scott basically stumped for Trump
during what resembled a sermon on the importance of self-reliance. "I got Donald Trump's ear," he said that morning.
Scott spoke at the RNC and he's appeared several times on the likes of CNN, extolling the virtues of all things Trump.