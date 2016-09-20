C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, September 20, 2016

C-Notes

Grog Shop Offers 2-For-1 Deal on Anniversary Shows

Posted By on Tue, Sep 20, 2016 at 4:05 PM

click to enlarge anniversary_insta.jpg
The Grog Shop, the Cleveland Heights concert club that hosts everything from hip-hop to rock and comedy, is turning 24. To celebrate, it has put together a series of special shows.

The weekend kicks off at 8 p.m. on Thursday with locals Fascinating, Ma Holos, Heavenly Queen and Pack Wolf. The ska act Slackers performs with Duppies and Revolution Brass Band at 9 p.m. on Friday. AJJ, the indie rock act formerly known as Andrew Jackson Jihad, plays with Diners and Kepi Ghoulie at 9 p.m. on Saturday and the metal act Skeletonwitch shares the bill with Fuck You Pay Me, All Dinosaurs and Axioma at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

While supplies last, the club has a 2-for-1 sale for these shows. Use the promo code GROGSHOPGANG when checking out.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Citizen Pie Inks Deal in Ohio City for Second Location Read More

  2. The Air Sex Championship Tour Is Coming to Cleveland Read More

  3. Cleveland Cyclist Struck in Montana, in Critical Condition Read More

  4. Donald Trump and Sean Hannity Will Discuss 'Midwest Values' at a Cleveland Heights Church Tomorrow Read More

  5. The Browns Unveiled Jim Brown's Statue in the Brownsiest Fashion Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation