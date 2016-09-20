Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Grog Shop Offers 2-For-1 Deal on Anniversary Shows
By Jeff Niesel
on Tue, Sep 20, 2016 at 4:05 PM
The Grog Shop
, the Cleveland Heights concert club that hosts everything from hip-hop to rock and comedy, is turning 24. To celebrate, it has put together a series of special shows.
The weekend kicks off at 8 p.m. on Thursday with locals Fascinating, Ma Holos, Heavenly Queen and Pack Wolf. The ska act Slackers performs with Duppies and Revolution Brass Band at 9 p.m. on Friday. AJJ, the indie rock act formerly known as Andrew Jackson Jihad, plays with Diners and Kepi Ghoulie at 9 p.m. on Saturday and the metal act Skeletonwitch shares the bill with Fuck You Pay Me, All Dinosaurs and Axioma at 9 p.m. on Sunday.
While supplies last, the club has a 2-for-1 sale for these shows. Use the promo code GROGSHOPGANG when checking out.
