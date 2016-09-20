Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Here's the Browns Fans Reference From NBC's "The Good Place" Debut Last Night
First things first: What's "The Good Place"? It's a new NBC comedy from Michael Schur, he of "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation," and, most importantly to a certain segment of baseball/shitty writing fans, Fire Joe Morgan.
The show centers on the idea of an afterlife
and how you get there, told through Kristin Bell's character, who "dies under humiliating circumstances and wakes up in a version of the afterlife that doesn't quite conform to anything she's learned about on Earth." Ted Danson is Michael, the "afterlife architect" and in the first two episodes, which debuted last night, Danson lays out some of the good and bad things you can do to end up in the Good Place or the Bad Place. That explanation includes a short video for the neighborhood's new residents with specific examples and a point system. Anyone who enjoyed Ron Swanson's pyramid of greatness will probably enjoy some of the screenshots and jokes here, which include +53.38 points to "remain loyal to the Cleveland Browns." (The same number in the negative direction is denoted for "telling a woman to smile.")
Anyway, here's the screengrab via Alan Sepinwall.
click to enlarge
