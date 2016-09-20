Hip-Hop Icon Grandmaster Flash to Perform in Akron in October

click to enlarge
Founded in 2006 to provide "an annual venue for hip-hop’s pioneers and independent and/or B-side soul artists,” the Keepers of the Art Music Showcase has brought artists as Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, KRS One, Big Daddy Kane, Buckshot, Whodini, Rakim, MC Lyte, EPMD, Masta Ace, J-Live, Asheru, Brand Nubian, Nice & Smooth, Das Efx and Slum Village to town.
Now, the group just announced the bill for its next showcase, which takes place on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Musica in Akron
. Hip-Hop pioneer and turntable whiz Grandmaster Flash will perform with the WuTang Clan’s The GZA and Diggin’ in the Crates’ O.C. Tickets are $15 for pre-sale, and $20 at the door. Doors open at 9 p.m.
From 1 to 3 p.m. that same day at Square Records, KOTA presents its inaugural Respect da Architect Turntable Education Series, a live and interactive workshop series. Guest DJs will share the history, theory, mechanics, technology and technics behind working the wheels of steels. Grandmaster Flash will host the session.