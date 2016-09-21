Actor Tom Hanks to Appear at Greater Cleveland Film Commission Fundraiser

click to enlarge
Each year, the Greater Cleveland Film Commission brings a Hollywood type to town for Behind the Camera, its signature fundraising event. In the past, GCFC hosted the cast of HBO's Band of Brothers
and directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who, at the time, were in post-production for their blockbuster hit Captain America: Civil War
.
This year, actor Tom Hanks will sit down with WKYC Channel 3 anchor Russ Mitchell in “an intimate setting” for a conversation about his career, his Cleveland roots and the impact of filming in Northeast Ohio.
"I am honored that Tom agreed to do this for our organization and for Northeast Ohio," says GCFC President Ivan Schwarz in an email. "Working with him on From the Earth to the Moon
, and then again on Band of Brothers
, are definitely highlights of my career in this industry, and I am thankful to be able to call him a colleague and a friend."
The event takes place at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at the InterContinental Cleveland Hotel. Tickets
start at $250.