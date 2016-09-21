C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, September 21, 2016

C-Notes

Beach Boy Mike Love to Appear at the Rock Hall for Performance and Book Signing

Posted By on Wed, Sep 21, 2016 at 2:39 PM

click to enlarge UDO SPREITZENBARTH
  • Udo Spreitzenbarth
For the past half century, singer Mike Love has guided the Beach Boys on a rollercoaster ride of a career. At 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, he’ll talk about his career at the Rock & Hall of Fame and Museum as Dr. Jason Hanley interviews him.

Topics for discussion include Love’s infamous speech at the 1988 Induction Ceremony, his newest book and his work with WaterHealth International.

Love and his band (which also features Beach Boys member Bruce Johnston) will perform a short acoustic set. After the interview, fans can meet and greet Love during a special book-signing for his new book, Good Vibrations: My Life as a Beach Boy. In order to attend the meet and greet book signing, guests must purchase a book from the FYE store inside the Rock Hall. 


Fans who support the WaterHealth International by making a $1,000 donation to Global Water Challenge, will have the option to attend a VIP Beach Boy experience in Cleveland. The VIP pass includes a VIP cocktail party and book signing, a private yacht transfer to the concert at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, special reserved tickets for the concert and a book signing with Love. Contact Jacqueline Lundquist with WaterHealth International at jlundquist@waterhealth.com if you got that kind of cash.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Here's Donald Trump's "African American" Town Hall in Cleveland Heights Read More

  2. L.B.M., a Cocktail Bar and Kitchen, to Open in Birdtown District of Lakewood Read More

  3. VIDEO: Don King Just Dropped N-Word in Donald Trump Intro in Cleveland Heights Read More

  4. Orale Contemporary Mexican Kitchen in Ohio City Closing This Sunday Read More

  5. Cleveland (and This Writer) Gets First Taste of UberEATS Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation