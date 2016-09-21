Scene & Heard

Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Scene & Heard

Indians Magic Number: 6

Posted By on Wed, Sep 21, 2016 at 11:02 AM

In their 11th walk-off win of the season, the Tribe inched closer to officially clinching a playoff berth.

That magic number stands at 6.

That digit combined with that way it was all won last night means it's the perfect time to remind you about Jolbert Cabrera.

screen_shot_2016-09-21_at_10.53.45_am.png

There's no earthly reason to remember much about him except for the fact that he singled in the winning run in the biggest comeback in Major League history back on August 5, 2001. The Indians trailed the Mariners 14-2 in the 7th inning. They would end up winning 15-14 in 11 innings. 

You can relive the epic game with Tom Hamilton and crew's calls here in about 8 minutes. (Do that.)


You can watch the end of the action in the video below. (Do that.) And Deadspin has a damn impressive account of the game here that you should read. (Do that.)


