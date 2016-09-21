Scene & Heard

Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Scene & Heard

Vandals Urinated on Firefighting Gear at Macedonia Substation

Posted By on Wed, Sep 21, 2016 at 1:02 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY SHFD
  • Courtesy SHFD
What. The. Hell.

Police are looking into a possible act of retaliation in Macedonia after vandals apparently broke into a fire station and drenched gear in urine, according to the Akron Beacon Journal. The vandals also left taunting messages at the Northfield Center/Sagamore Hills Fire District substation, some specifically mentioning fire chief Tim Black.

The vandalism was discovered after a firefighter noticed some of their gear was wet. It was then discovered the vandals peed all over the beds, floor, at least 14 sets of gear, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

A little background here:

Sagamore and Northfield townships announced in March they would end their joint fire agreement because it was too much of a burden. The department was staffed by part-time volunteer firefighters.

A levy was put to the vote last month to fund a Northfield Center fire department, but voters overwhelmingly denied the levy with an 83 percent no vote.

As a result, both Sagamore and Northfield contracted with Macedonia. The smaller Northfield agreed to pay Macedonia $375,000 a year for services, while Sagamore Hills will pay $750,000.

Northfield Trustee Paul Buescher predicted last week that there “will be some tears” when the baton was passed — but on Tuesday said he never expected this.

“This is disgusting,” he said.
Black says they're investigating and intend to file criminal and civil charges if they catch the perpetrator(s).

