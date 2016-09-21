Vandals Urinated on Firefighting Gear at Macedonia Substation

Sagamore and Northfield townships announced in March they would end their joint fire agreement because it was too much of a burden. The department was staffed by part-time volunteer firefighters.Black says they're investigating and intend to file criminal and civil charges if they catch the perpetrator(s).
A levy was put to the vote last month to fund a Northfield Center fire department, but voters overwhelmingly denied the levy with an 83 percent no vote.
As a result, both Sagamore and Northfield contracted with Macedonia. The smaller Northfield agreed to pay Macedonia $375,000 a year for services, while Sagamore Hills will pay $750,000.
Northfield Trustee Paul Buescher predicted last week that there “will be some tears” when the baton was passed — but on Tuesday said he never expected this.
“This is disgusting,” he said.
Showing 1-1 of 1
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.