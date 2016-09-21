Scene & Heard

Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Scene & Heard

VIDEO: Don King Just Dropped N-Word in Donald Trump Intro in Cleveland Heights

Posted By on Wed, Sep 21, 2016 at 11:57 AM


Of all souls, it's Don King — he of the recent City Council street naming brouhaha, #nothappening — introducing presidential candidate Donald Trump at a Cleveland Heights Town Hall with local pastors and Fox News' Sean Hannity Wednesday morning.

Hold on to your hats. They are scheduled to discuss "Midwest Values."

King, who stomped a man to death in Cleveland before his successful career as a boxing promoter and Call & Post financier, was speaking on the plight of black people in America — genuflecting toward Trump's "what have you got to lose" sales pitch to African-American voters — and he let the N-word slip.

Trump's seated coterie found it all hilarious. 
  

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

