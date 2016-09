VIDEO: Don King Just Dropped N-Word in Donald Trump Intro in Cleveland Heights

Here's video of Don King accidentally dropping the N-word while introducing Donald Trump at a Cleveland church pic.twitter.com/HK4FWpVEC0 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 21, 2016

Of all souls, it's Don King — he of the recent City Council street naming brouhaha , #nothappening — introducing presidential candidate Donald Trump at a Cleveland Heights Town Hall with local pastors and Fox News' Sean Hannity Wednesday morning.Hold on to your hats. They are scheduled to discuss "Midwest Values."King, who stomped a man to death in Cleveland before his successful career as a boxing promoter andfinancier, was speaking on the plight of black people in America — genuflecting toward Trump's "what have you got to lose" sales pitch to African-American voters — and he let the N-word slip.Trump's seated coterie found it all