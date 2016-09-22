Eight Awesome New Documentaries Coming to Capitol Theatre This Fall

click to enlarge Magnus

Cleveland Cinemas has announced a fall documentary film series at the Capitol Theatre.Every Tuesday evening from September 27 through November 22, a new documentary will screen for a one-night only engagement.The series arrives on the heels of the Capitol Selects series, which began this summer and devoted one screen at the theater in Gordon Square to week-long engagements of foreign, classic and documentary films.As with most documentaries, the strength of the films included in the Fall Docs Series lie both in their wildly diverse subject matter (from chess phenom Magnus Carlsen to Japan X to) and in their unique and vivid storytelling methods (See:).At least for the foreseeable future, you'll have something to do on Tuesday nights. Line-up below.Tuesday, September 27, 7:30 p.m.Summary: An intimate journey through the celebrated life and career of the 'Forrest Gump' of the animation industry: Disney legend Floyd Norman. Hired as the first African-American at Disney in 1956, Floyd worked on such classics asandbefore being handpicked by Walt Disney to join the story team on. On Mr. Norman's 65th birthday in 2000, Disney HR forced Floyd to retire. Refusing to leave his "home," Floyd has "hijacked" a cubicle at Disney Publishing, unpaid, for the past 16 years, picking up freelance work when he can. At 81, he continues to have an impact as both an artist and a mentor. Mr. Norman plans to "die at the drawing board."Tuesday, October 4, 7:30 p.m.Summary: Few things on Earth are as miraculous and vital as seeds. Worshipped and treasured since the dawn of humankind.follows passionate seed keepers protecting our 12,000 year-old food legacy. In the last century, 94 percent of our seed varieties have disappeared. As biotech chemical companies control the majority of our seeds, farmers, scientists, lawyers, and indigenous seed keepers fight a David and Goliath battle to defend the future of our food. In a harrowing and heartening story, these reluctant heroes rekindle a lost connection to our most treasured resource and revive a culture connected to seeds.features Vandana Shiva, Dr. Jane Goodall, Andrew Kimbrell, Winona Laduke and Raj Patel.Tuesday, October 11, 7:30 p.m.Summary: The history of the ill-fated movie version ofthat was executive produced by Roger Corman. Though the dedicated cast and crew gave it all they had, they had no idea that bigger motives than just making a movie were at work.Tuesday, October 18, 7:30 p.m.Summary: Implementing a vérité-style approach in its storytelling, this doc from the directors ofdrops audiences in with at-risk students at an alternative high school in the Mojave Desert. Following these “bad kids” along with the school’s determined faculty, the fight for a diploma has never been this immersive or moving.Tuesday, October 25, 7:30 p.m.Summary: August 1st 1966 was the day our innocence was shattered. A sniper rode the elevator to the top floor of the iconic University of Texas Tower and opened fire, holding the campus hostage for 96 minutes in what was a previously unimaginable event.combines archival footage with rotoscopic animation of the dramatic day, based entirely on first person testimonies from witnesses, heroes and survivors, in a seamless and suspenseful retelling of the unfolding tragedy. The film highlights the fear, confusion, and visceral realities that changed the lives of those present, and the rest of us, forever - a day when the worst in one man brought out the best in so many others.Tuesday, November 1, 7:30 p.m.Summary: An explosive first-hand look into the classified details of the US’s drop wars,is a searing and timely doc. With a release timed to the election, the film exposes government-commuted atrocities while also examining our ignored veterans who are traumatized by the kills they’ve executed without ever stepping foot in traditional combat.Tuesday, November 15, 7:30 p.m.Summary: Join Magnus Carlsen, the 25-year-old “Mozart of Chess” who can beat multiple opponents simultaneously while blindfolded, as he defends his reign as World Chess Champion. Carlsen’s story is stirring, demonstrating athletic discipline applied to a game of intelligence. Play Magnus, the leading chess app, will promote the film to its players as well.Tuesday, November 22, 7:30 p.m.Summary: Under the enigmatic direction of drummer, pianist, composer, and producer Yoshiki, X Japan has sold over 30 million singles and albums combined––captivating such a wide range of admirers as Sir George Martin, KISS, Stan Lee, and even the Japanese Emperor––and pioneered a spectacle-driven style of visual rock, creating a one-­of­-a-kind cultural phenomenon. Chronicling the band’s exhilarating, tumultuous and unimaginable history over the past three decades––persevering through personal, physical and spiritual heartache––the film culminates with preparations for their breathtaking reunion concert at New York’s legendary Madison Square Garden. Directed by acclaimed documentarian Stephen Kijak (),is an astonishingly intimate portrait of a deeply haunted—but truly unstoppable—virtuoso and the music that has enthralled legions of the world’s most devoted fans.Admission for all Doc Series films is $9.50 for adults, $6.50 for seniors/children, $8.50 for students. Cleveland Cinemas will offer $3 discounts off the regular adult admission price when a patron presents a ticket stub from any previous Fall Doc Series film.