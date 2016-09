Panic! at the Disco to Perform at Wolstein Center in 2017

click to enlarge

Emo rockers Panic! At the Disco’s latest album,managed to sell well enough upon its release earlier this year to be certified gold — no easy task at a time when many music fans would prefer to stream rather than own their music.In fact,is the only alternative album released this year to achieve that certification. The band has just announced a 2017 headline U.S. arena run in support of the album. MisterWives and Saint Motel will open. The 35-city comes to the Wolstein Center on March 8.An AT&T priority pre-sale ticket takes place at noon on Monday and runs through 10 p.m. on Thursday, September 29. Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 30 at LiveNation.com