Friday, September 23, 2016

Scene & Heard

Great Lakes Brewing Company Announces 2016 Christmas Ale Debut Date

Posted By on Fri, Sep 23, 2016 at 1:15 PM

Before Halloween even comes around, Great Lakes Brewing will release the first precious pours of Christmas Ale, the potent potion oh so many Clevelanders love (and that many don't know has been around since 1992). Too early? Nah, not for Cleveland. The first pour goes down on Thursday, October 27 at the annual Christmas Ale tapping party that commences at the brewery's headquarters in Ohio City in the morning and continues all day. It comes replete with Santa costumes and contests and other holiday-tinged festivities. But, yeah, mainly beer.

Christmas Ale be available in bottles at your friendly local convenient stores and grocery stores on Tuesday November 1.

