Bites

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, September 23, 2016

Bites

New Dates for Annual Cleveland Restaurant Week, Now Happening in October

Posted By on Fri, Sep 23, 2016 at 11:58 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-09-23_at_11.57.02_am.png

For the first time in its 12-year run, Cleveland Restaurant Week will not take place during the first two weeks of November. In an effort to avoid the election cycle, the popular dining event has been moved up a month. This year’s dates run October 1 through 15.

Organizers report that this will be the largest Cleveland Restaurant Week yet, with more than 50 participating Cleveland Independents member restaurants. While some businesses elect to deviate from the norm, most offer diners special three-course prix fixe meals for just $33 (not counting tax and tip). Some also offer special wine pairing options.

“This is the promotion that kicks off holiday dining,” says John McDonnell, Cleveland Independents President and Owner of Merchant Street Provisions. “It gives everyone an opportunity to visit new places and explore a variety of flavors.”

Given the number of new restaurants that have entered the market in recent months, Cleveland Restaurant Week is the perfect way to test the waters. Participating this year are new entries like Nuevo Mod Mexican, 811 Kitchen Bar Lounge, Ninja City Kitchen & Bar, Roxu Fusion, Rue 254, Sarita and Sol. Those newcomers join classics like Paladar Latin Kitchen, Bistro 185, Edwins Restaurant, Flour Italian Kitchen, Gamekeeper’s Taverne, Marotta’s, and many more.

To view the participating restaurants as well as their special menus, visit www.clevelandrestaurantweek.com (site will go live on Monday), where you can also make reservations through OpenTable.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Dining, Food

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Gabe's Deli in Cleveland Closes Its Doors on October 7th Read More

  2. Greenhouse Tavern to Temporarily Close After Fire at Restaurant Last Night Read More

  3. re:bar on East 9th Gets a New Start Under Bar Vet Jeff Allison Read More

  4. Cleveland Museum of Art Ranked 2nd Best Museum in the U.S. Read More

  5. Wilberts Food & Music to Host Prog Rock Festival Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation