New Dates for Annual Cleveland Restaurant Week, Now Happening in October

For the first time in its 12-year run, Cleveland Restaurant Week will not take place during the first two weeks of November. In an effort to avoid the election cycle, the popular dining event has been moved up a month. This year’s dates run October 1 through 15.Organizers report that this will be the largest Cleveland Restaurant Week yet, with more than 50 participating Cleveland Independents member restaurants. While some businesses elect to deviate from the norm, most offer diners special three-course prix fixe meals for just $33 (not counting tax and tip). Some also offer special wine pairing options.“This is the promotion that kicks off holiday dining,” says John McDonnell, Cleveland Independents President and Owner of Merchant Street Provisions. “It gives everyone an opportunity to visit new places and explore a variety of flavors.”Given the number of new restaurants that have entered the market in recent months, Cleveland Restaurant Week is the perfect way to test the waters. Participating this year are new entries like Nuevo Mod Mexican, 811 Kitchen Bar Lounge, Ninja City Kitchen & Bar, Roxu Fusion, Rue 254, Sarita and Sol. Those newcomers join classics like Paladar Latin Kitchen, Bistro 185, Edwins Restaurant, Flour Italian Kitchen, Gamekeeper’s Taverne, Marotta’s, and many more.To view the participating restaurants as well as their special menus, visit www.clevelandrestaurantweek.com (site will go live on Monday), where you can also make reservations through OpenTable.