Ohio's 'Voter Purge' Policy Has Been Ruled Illegal

The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals today reversed an earlier ruling
that shot down a lawsuit against Secretary of State Jon Husted. The target of the lawsuit: Husted's process of eliminating the names of registered voters from the state's voter rolls. It's a process called "purging," and it's meant to clean up state databases and delete the names of voters who have moved out of the state or died. It also leaves the door open to negligence and political machinations.
As PBS's Chris Bury once put it
, "When it comes to the right to vote, Ohio is a 'use it or lose it' state."
Today's ruling sides with the plaintiffs who brought the case against Husted and originally sought an end to this purging practice. The lawsuit will likely head to the U.S. Supreme Court now.
Husted's policy is twofold: There's the typical matter of comparing voter rolls with the National Change of Address database (and eliminating the names of voters who've moved out of state), and then there's the matter of deleting the names of voters who haven't engaged in "voter activity" for the past two years. ("Voter activity" means registering to vote or actually voting.) Those who fall into that second category are sent a notice and then given four additional years to vote. If after six years there's no "voter activity," that person is scrubbed from the database, despite possibly still being an eligible voter.
Under Husted, there seems to be something of an overreach. It's one thing to get rid of the names of the deceased; it's another thing to just delete countless names of eligible voters from the record. For now, no one can really say how many names have been scrubbed. Estimates vary from "tens of thousands" to "hundreds of thousands."
A Cincinnati Enquirer/USA Today investigation
this year raised questions about the murkiness behind the policy. The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals found that Husted's office is in violation of the National Voting Rights Act.