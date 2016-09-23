C-Notes

Friday, September 23, 2016

C-Notes

Two-Day Music Festival LaureLive Set to Return in 2017

Posted By on Fri, Sep 23, 2016 at 8:25 AM

click to enlarge unnamed-10.jpg
Branded as Northeast Ohio’s first and only multi-day, multi-stage and multi-act contemporary music festival, LaureLive: Music with a Mission kicked off its inaugural year earlier this summer with two days full of music, art, food and fun at Laurel School’s 140-acre Butler Campus located at 7420 Fairmount Road.

The concert featured performances by acts such as Michael Franti & Spearhead (pictured), O.A.R., Elle King and Grace Potter.

The concert’s organizers, the Cleveland-based Elevation Group, has just announced that that LaureLive: Music with a Mission will return in 2017 to the Butler Campus. The festival will take place on June 10 and 11.

A limited number of "early-bird discount" tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. They're priced at $50, $90 for a weekend pass. According to the promoters, this will be the lowest cost available.

The artist line-up and information on tickets in all price classifications will be announced in November.

