Two-Day Music Festival LaureLive Set to Return in 2017

Branded as Northeast Ohio’s first and only multi-day, multi-stage and multi-act contemporary music festival, LaureLive: Music with a Mission
kicked off its inaugural year earlier this summer with two days full of music, art, food and fun at Laurel School’s 140-acre Butler Campus located at 7420 Fairmount Road.
The concert featured performances by acts such as Michael Franti & Spearhead (pictured), O.A.R., Elle King and Grace Potter.
The concert’s organizers, the Cleveland-based Elevation Group, has just announced that that LaureLive: Music with a Mission will return in 2017 to the Butler Campus. The festival will take place on June 10 and 11.
A limited number of "early-bird discount" tickets
go on sale today at 10 a.m. They're priced at $50, $90 for a weekend pass. According to the promoters, this will be the lowest cost available.
The artist line-up and information on tickets in all price classifications will be announced in November.