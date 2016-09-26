Former Ohio Attorney General Joins Anti-Death Penalty Organization

click to enlarge
Jim Petro, the state attorney general who oversaw 18 executions in Ohio, was elected to the board of directors of Ohioans to Stop Executions this weekend with his wife, Nancy. The move is a high-profile turnaround for a Republican state official.
“Ohio has an unusually high number pro-death penalty government officials who have changed their positions on the issue, but this is the first time we’ve had a couple with such experience join our leadership team," Melinda Elkins-Dawson, board chair, said in a public statement.
Petro urged "a re-examination of Ohio’s death penalty" via OTSE's work. He said he recently arrived at the conclusion that it's time to rethink this policy arena. (Nancy has always opposed the death penalty.)
In Ohio, Ronald Phillips is scheduled
to be killed in January.