Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, September 26, 2016

Scene & Heard

Former Ohio Attorney General Joins Anti-Death Penalty Organization

Posted By on Mon, Sep 26, 2016 at 3:01 PM

click to enlarge Jim and Nancy Petro
  • Jim and Nancy Petro
Jim Petro, the state attorney general who oversaw 18 executions in Ohio, was elected to the board of directors of Ohioans to Stop Executions this weekend with his wife, Nancy. The move is a high-profile turnaround for a Republican state official.

“Ohio has an unusually high number pro-death penalty government officials who have changed their positions on the issue, but this is the first time we’ve had a couple with such experience join our leadership team," Melinda Elkins-Dawson, board chair, said in a public statement.

Petro urged "a re-examination of Ohio’s death penalty" via OTSE's work. He said he recently arrived at the conclusion that it's time to rethink this policy arena. (Nancy has always opposed the death penalty.)

In Ohio, Ronald Phillips is scheduled to be killed in January.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Greenhouse Tavern to Temporarily Close After Fire at Restaurant Last Night Read More

  2. Gabe's Deli in Cleveland Closes Its Doors on October 7th Read More

  3. re:bar on East 9th Gets a New Start Under Bar Vet Jeff Allison Read More

  4. Ohio's 'Voter Purge' Policy Has Been Ruled Illegal Read More

  5. Cleveland Museum of Art Ranked 2nd Best Museum in the U.S. Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation