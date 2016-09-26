Monday, September 26, 2016
Gabe's Deli in Lakewood Closes Its Doors on October 7th
click to enlarge
Some sad news to pass along this morning for anyone who likes sandwiches and, specifically, likes the sandwiches from Gabe's Deli. The shop will be closing its doors on October 7th, the owners announced on Facebook, which means there's still time to stop by the shop that brought "San Fran-style deli" to Cleveland.
It'd been open just north of a year.
Gabe's Deli will close it's doors for good on October 7th! We would like to thank all the regular customers & friends...Posted by Gabe's Deli on Sunday, September 25, 2016
Tags: Dining, Food, Lakewood, Gabe's Deli, Image