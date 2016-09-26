Monday, September 26, 2016
Greenhouse Tavern to Temporarily Close After Fire at Restaurant Last Night
A fire on the 2000 block of East Fourth above Greenhouse last night was quickly put out by firefighters, but the fire and the resulting damage will keep the restaurant closed for the short term.
Chef Jonathon Sawyer, who was in Cincinnati when the fire happened, expressed his gratitude for the quick work of the Cleveland fire department on Twitter and said this morning on Instagram, "Hey all, the Greenhouse Tavern will be closed for the short foreseeable future, all of our staff is safe. Thanks to CFF & CPD. Will keep you posted."
We've reached out to chef and will fill you in on any more details as they come in.
Update: Fire officials say a discarded cigarette in a supply closet caused the fire. Estimates put the damage at about $10,000.
Tags: Dining, Food, Greenhouse Tavern, Image, Video