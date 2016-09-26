Scene & Heard

Monday, September 26, 2016

Scene & Heard

Monster Jam Truck Series Coming to the Q in 2017

Posted By on Mon, Sep 26, 2016 at 3:16 PM

click to enlarge gravedigger16_02.jpg
The Monster Jam Triple Threat Series, an event that features humungous trucks racing against one another, takes place each year at the Q. The series returns in 2017 on Feb. 18 and 19.

Fans will witness “a fierce battle” for the championship with each competitor using customized high-powered vehicles.

With names such as Grave Digger, Max-D, Zombie, Scooby-Doo, El Toro Loco and Monster Mutt Rottweiler, the trucks are approximately 12 feet tall and about 12 feet wide. They generate 1,500 to 2,000 horsepower and are capable of speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

Tickets for the 2017 event go on sale to the public tomorrow.

