Wilberts Food & Music to Host Prog Rock Festival

Raised in Cleveland by parents who play with the Cleveland Orchestra, violinist Joe Dennison (pictured) mixes classical and prog rock with his band, Joe Deninzon and Stratospheerius.
Last year, Dennison and fellow prog rockers Circuline teamed up to create Sonic Voyages Fest, a touring prog rock festival. He brings the show into town this week for a performance at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, at Wilberts Food & Music
.
Both bands have received their fair share of praise. Critics have called Deninzon “the Jimi Hendrix of the Violin,” because of his innovative style. Circuline, a “modern cinematic progressive rock band that eatures two theatrical lead vocalists, a keyboard player from Juilliard, a jazz-rock genius on guitar, and a drummer with progressive rock in his DNA,” draws upon prog influences as well.
The King Crimson-inspired Cell15 opens the show. Tickets are $10.