Tuesday, September 27, 2016

C-Notes

Folk Rock Act the Lumineers to Play the Wolstein Center in 2017

Posted By on Tue, Sep 27, 2016 at 12:56 PM

click to enlarge unnamed-4.jpg
Last night during their performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the folk rock group the Lumineers announced they'll embark on their first-ever North American arena tour in 2017.

The tour includes a Cleveland stop; the band will perform at 7 p.m. on March 11 at the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University. Indie acts Kaleo and Susto will open. 

The tour comes in support the folk rock band’s sophomore effort, Cleopatra, which delivered the single “Ophelia,” the most played song in 2016 at the Triple A and Alternative formats. Fan Club Members will have early access to tickets beginning tomorrow. Tickets go on sale to the general public at noon on Friday, October 7.

Tickets can be purchased via Wolsteincenter.com. They'll also be available at the Wolstein Center Box Office or by calling 1-844-407-2279. Northern Ohio Discount Drug Marts will also sell tickets. 

