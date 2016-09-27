Grog Shop to Screen 'The Smart Studios Story' Documentary

click to enlarge
The Smart Studios Story
, the official film of Record Story Day, documents “the roots and rise of independent music” in the States to Smart Studios, the legendary recording facility founded in Madison, Wisconsin by Butch Vig and Steve Marker. Acts such as Nirvana, Smashing Pumpkins, Garbage, L7 and Death Cab For Cutie all recorded there.
The film includes "in-depth-interviews with musicians and producers, never-before-seen archival footage and a powerful soundtrack."
Currently on a fall screening tour, the film has a DVD release date of November 25, which also happens to be Record Store Day Black Friday. That day, American Noise Volume 1
, a vinyl pressing of tracks recorded at Smart Studio, will also be released. Each vinyl release will include artists such as Killdozer, Tar Babies and Die Kreuzen, all of whom are featured in the film. The soundtrack also includes a track from Vig’s first band, Spooner, and a variety of Midwest acts.
You can see the movie early when it screens at 9 p.m. on Monday Oct. 3, at the Grog Shop
. Tickets are $7.