Tuesday, September 27, 2016

Indians Magic Number: 0

Posted By on Tue, Sep 27, 2016 at 9:34 AM

A playoff-clinching celebration went down in the visitor's clubhouse at Comerica Park in Detroit last night after the Indians won and sealed their trip to October. Corey Kluber's groin issues notwithstanding, there was nothing but joy as the beer flowed. Do sort through the various Tribe beat writers' social feeds from last night for vids and pics and quotes from the festivities (we've got a favorite moment of our own).

In the meantime, relive or enjoy for the first time Tom Hamilton's calls of the seminal moments of the game that made your Cleveland Indians the 2016 Central Division champions. (The final out comes at the 2:30 mark.)


