Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Locally Based EarthQuaker Devices Announces Launch of New Pedal
Posted
By Jeff Niesel
on Tue, Sep 27, 2016 at 5:33 PM
Known for the effects pedals that its employees make one-at-a-time by hand, the Akron-based effects pedal company EarthQuaker Devices has just announced it will give Northeast Ohio-area music lovers the opportunity to “see, hear and get hands-on” with the newest effects pedal at a product launch party that takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, at Musica in Akron.
Attendees can demo the new Transmisser Resonant Reverberations and in clinics and Q&A sessions with members of the EarthQuaker Devices team, including president, founder and product designer Jamie Stillman. According to the press release announcing the event, the Transmisser is “a modulated reverb with extra-long decay fed to a highly resonant filter.” “It is the sonic recreation of blowing your signal to bits,” reads the press release, “shooting it through a black hole, then beaming it back down on a cloud of cosmic dust. It is a Blazar for musical instruments.”
Custom-color Transmissers exclusive to this event will be available for purchase as will a selection of EarthQuaker B-stock, which will be sold at a discounted rate.
