Rock Hall Puts Elton John's 'Hercules' Stage Suit on Display

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of the Rock Hall
Each year, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members play a role in determining a new artifact to be exhibited at the Museum. At the Membership Appreciation Day event held this past weekend, the Rock Hall announced the winning item — Elton John's "Hercules" stage suit.
The suit won via an online vote and beat out the following: Geddy Lee’s Black Fender Jazz bass guitar played on Rush's Clockwork Angels
tour; Jerry Garcia’s Takamine 6-string acoustic guitar played with the Jerry Garcia Band and used by Garcia for Broadway shows in October 1987; Janet Jackson’s "Rhythm Nation" music video jacket and baseball cap; and an outfit worn by Pantera's Dimebag Darrell.
Known for his flamboyant costumes, Elton John, who was inducted into the Rock Hall in 1994, wore the outfit both onstage and in photo shoots. The trousers feature the word "Hercules" appliqued down both legs. The outfit, which will remain on display through next year’s vote, is now featured in the Ahmet Ertegun Main Exhibition Hall, adjacent to the Right Here, Right Now exhibit.