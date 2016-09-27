C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, September 27, 2016

C-Notes

Rock Hall Puts Elton John's 'Hercules' Stage Suit on Display

Posted By on Tue, Sep 27, 2016 at 9:28 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE ROCK HALL
  • Courtesy of the Rock Hall
Each year, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members play a role in determining a new artifact to be exhibited at the Museum. At the Membership Appreciation Day event held this past weekend, the Rock Hall announced the winning item — Elton John's "Hercules" stage suit.

The suit won via an online vote and beat out the following: Geddy Lee’s Black Fender Jazz bass guitar played on Rush's Clockwork Angels tour; Jerry Garcia’s Takamine 6-string acoustic guitar played with the Jerry Garcia Band and used by Garcia for Broadway shows in October 1987; Janet Jackson’s "Rhythm Nation" music video jacket and baseball cap; and an outfit worn by Pantera's Dimebag Darrell.

Known for his flamboyant costumes, Elton John, who was inducted into the Rock Hall in 1994, wore the outfit both onstage and in photo shoots. The trousers feature the word "Hercules" appliqued down both legs. The outfit, which will remain on display through next year’s vote, is now featured in the Ahmet Ertegun Main Exhibition Hall, adjacent to the Right Here, Right Now exhibit. 

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Rock Hall, Elton John Jacket

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Slugger Jim Thome's Wife to Sign Copies of Her New Novel at Fireside Book Shop Read More

  2. Developer Fred Geis Has Resigned from Cleveland Planning Commission Read More

  3. Cleveland Museum of Art Ranked 2nd Best Museum in the U.S. Read More

  4. Gabe's Deli in Cleveland Closes Its Doors on October 7th Read More

  5. Greenhouse Tavern to Temporarily Close After Fire at Restaurant Last Night Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation