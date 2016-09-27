Film

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, September 27, 2016

Film

Steven Caple Jr. Tapped To Write HBO Miniseries About Emmett Till

Posted By on Tue, Sep 27, 2016 at 1:09 PM

click to enlarge Caple, directing the music video to Ezzy's "Goodbye," from The Land soundtrack. - PHOTO BY KEN BLAZE
  • Photo by Ken Blaze
  • Caple, directing the music video to Ezzy's "Goodbye," from The Land soundtrack.
Steven Caple Jr. knew this would happen. When a young black writer-director makes waves on the festival circuit, as Caple did with his debut feature, The Land, the offers start rolling in.

There had been rumors of Caple being presented with opportunities to helm a couple major Hollywood blockbusters, but Caple told Scene that he's being selective about his next projects. He's still intent on honing his voice as a filmmaker before he becomes beholden to franchises.

But the latest announcement — from Deadline — certifies Caple's big-league cred. He has been hired as the writer of an HBO miniseries about Emmett Till, the 14-year-old black boy brutally murdered in Mississippi in 1955 for flirting with a white girl. Till's murder is considered an important landmark in the mobilizing of the Civil Rights movement, as it demonstrated the depravity of violence against blacks in America. 

The miniseries is being produced by a roster of glitzy A-listers: Will Smith, Jay-Z, Casey Affleck, Aaron Kaplan. The script will be based on source material from Devery Anderson's book, Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked The World And Propelled The Civil Rights Movement.

Caple told Scene in an interview earlier this summer that he's been a die-hard Will Smith fan since his youth, so the opportunity to collaborate with Smith, for HBO, is not only an enormous step for Cleveland's native son, but the fulfillment of a childhood fantasy. 

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Joshua Gaspar Indicted in Traffic Death of Ohio State Highway Patrolman; Lawyer Says He Wasn't On Drugs at Time of Crash Read More

  2. The Literary Cafe in Tremont Sold to Owner of D'Agnese's Read More

  3. Cleveland Museum of Art Ranked 2nd Best Museum in the U.S. Read More

  4. Developer Fred Geis Has Resigned from Cleveland Planning Commission Read More

  5. Slugger Jim Thome's Wife to Sign Copies of Her New Novel at Fireside Book Shop Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation