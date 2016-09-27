The Literary Cafe in Tremont Sold to Owner of D'Agnese's

click to enlarge
Ross Valenti, who you might know from D'Agnese's and Cantine, has bought the Literary Cafe, which went up for sale earlier this year.
Plans are in the early stages so far, but Valenti tells the PD
that he hopes to keep the spirit of the Tremont staple while adding some new touches. Those will include a new name — The Literary Tavern — a kitchen, and a patio in the future.
While he hasn't decided what type of food that kitchen will serve, Valenti wants to keep the prices affordable to ensure that the new version of The Lit remains a neighborhood hangout. (Valenti also lives in Tremont.)
"I really want to have a cool neighborhood hangout I would want to go to, like the pre-gentrification Tremont, like the Hi and Dry. I have plans, but I'm sure it will take on a life of it's own," Valenti told the paper.
Work will begin in the coming weeks and Valenti hopes to have the joint open around Christmas.