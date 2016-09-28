Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Scene & Heard

Cali Miles and 11 Others Charged in Cocaine Ring Bust

Posted By on Wed, Sep 28, 2016 at 10:41 AM

Miles, in 2014 - EMANUEL WALLACE
  • EMANUEL WALLACE
  • Miles, in 2014
A federal prosecutor has charged 12 people with conspiring to distribute cocaine around Northeast Ohio. Among the indicted: local 
"pop/EDM" artist and Instagram personality Cali Miles.

According to the indictment, the alleged cocaine dealing took place in 2013 and 2014. A man named Darren Smith sold large amounts of cocaine to Brandon McKinnie, who in turn sold it to Joseph Martin. From there, the cocaine was sold to a cadre of lower-rung dealers, as the indictment outlines.

Cali Miles "arranged cocaine sales" for a man named Bobby Champagne. 

If you don't know Miles from the local drug scene, apparently, you might know her from the local music, modeling or nightlife scene. (She also claims LA on her Instagram page. On Twitter she says she's a music artist, model, and vegan. She also led and recruited for the Bomb Squad.)


If convicted, each defendant would likely face a different sentence based on his or her role in the coke ring. For Miles' 25,000 Instagram followers, we'd imagine the prison selfies will be particularly great.

Here's the full list of those indicted:

Darrien Smith, 43, of South Euclid
Brandon McKinnie, aka Fat B, 31, of University Heights
Joseph Martin, aka Joe Caddy, 31, of Cleveland
Tristan Ingram, 28, of Parma
Robert Serina, aka Bobby Champagne, 36, of Cleveland
Wesley Ely, 39, of Parma
Christine Hoenie, aka Cali Miles, 34, of Cleveland
Ben May, 23, of Noblesville, Ind.
Luis Cabrera, 27, of Cleveland
Francisco Sanchez, 34, of Brook Park
Kenneth Paden, aka Chop, 38, of Cleveland
Clifton Coleman, 55, of South Euclid

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Museum of Art Ranked 2nd Best Museum in the U.S. Read More

  2. Massive Cuts Proposed as Parma City School Board Faces $15-Million Deficit Read More

  3. American Greetings Officially Unveils New Headquarters, Art Gallery, and 37th Annual Fine Art Show This Week Read More

  4. Slugger Jim Thome's Wife to Sign Copies of Her New Novel at Fireside Book Shop Read More

  5. Video: Watch the Tribe's Playoff Clinching Celebration From Trevor Bauer's Point of View Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation