Cali Miles and 11 Others Charged in Cocaine Ring Bust

EMANUEL WALLACE

Miles, in 2014

A federal prosecutor has charged 12 people with conspiring to distribute cocaine around Northeast Ohio. Among the indicted: local"pop/EDM" artist and Instagram personality Cali Miles.According to the indictment, the alleged cocaine dealing took place in 2013 and 2014. A man named Darren Smith sold large amounts of cocaine to Brandon McKinnie, who in turn sold it to Joseph Martin. From there, the cocaine was sold to a cadre of lower-rung dealers, as the indictment outlines.Cali Miles "arranged cocaine sales" for a man named Bobby Champagne.If you don't know Miles from the local drug scene, apparently, you might know her from the local music, modeling or nightlife scene. (She also claims LA on her Instagram page . On Twitter she says she's a music artist, model, and vegan. She also led and recruited for the Bomb Squad. If convicted, each defendant would likely face a different sentence based on his or her role in the coke ring. For Miles' 25,000 Instagram followers, we'd imagine the prison selfies will be particularly great.Here's the full list of those indicted:Darrien Smith, 43, of South EuclidBrandon McKinnie, aka Fat B, 31, of University HeightsJoseph Martin, aka Joe Caddy, 31, of ClevelandTristan Ingram, 28, of ParmaRobert Serina, aka Bobby Champagne, 36, of ClevelandWesley Ely, 39, of ParmaChristine Hoenie, aka Cali Miles, 34, of ClevelandBen May, 23, of Noblesville, Ind.Luis Cabrera, 27, of ClevelandFrancisco Sanchez, 34, of Brook ParkKenneth Paden, aka Chop, 38, of ClevelandClifton Coleman, 55, of South Euclid