Giant Indoor Entertainment Complex Coming to Brunswick

An enormous indoor entertainment complex with laser tag, bumper cars, inflatable bounce gyms, arcade games, food, drinks, and more is coming to Brunswick.
Scene75
— no relation to Scene
magazine — which already has locations in Cincinnati and Dayton, will open its facility on the Center Road site of Buehler's Fresh Foods, which announced that it plans to close in October.
Though the Buehler's closing will result in the loss of about 125 jobs, the Brunswick economic development team seem pleased as punch with the new use of the 80,000-square-foot space.
"This is going to give Brunswick a lot more opportunity," Brunswick's Economic Development director Grant Aungst told the Pee Dee. "
That's the real story."
A lot more opportunity for Brunswick residents to to pretend they're at Dave and Buster's, that's for darn sure. Yelp critics tend to prefer D&B's
, and aren't wild about Scene75's price point, but they're appreciative of the variety of entertainment options at the Cincinnati location, which includes an indoor putt putt course and a "4D shooting experience."
Buckle up, Brunswick.