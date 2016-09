Local Hip-Hop Act Clapper the Rapper Releases New Music Video

click to enlarge

Locally produced by Steven Turner and directed, edited, and filmed by Mike Moline, the new music video for Clapper the Rapper ’s bluesy “Diss Tracks” finds the rapper delivering his rapid-fire rhymes in what appears to be an abandoned warehouse. “'Diss Tracks' is a song about battle rapping with friends,” says Clapper the Rapper whose delivery recalls that of rapper/singer G. Love. “Naturally some of those friends are featured within the video in away. These are the same freestyle sessions that originally brought me into the hip-hop game 5 years ago.”"Diss Tracks" is the third single from the new album,, currently available on all online platforms.