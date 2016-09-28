Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Scene & Heard

Video: Watch the Tribe's Playoff Clinching Celebration From Trevor Bauer's Point of View

Posted By on Wed, Sep 28, 2016 at 9:38 AM

Trevor Bauer did Tribe fans a solid by wearing a Go-Pro during the playoff-clinching win over the Tigers a few nights ago. That footage, from the moment the crew sprints out of the dugout after the final out for an infield mob-job to the clubhouse champagne extravaganza, is below with what we assume is Bauer's handpicked soundtrack throughout.


Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Cleveland Indians, Sports

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Museum of Art Ranked 2nd Best Museum in the U.S. Read More

  2. Massive Cuts Proposed as Parma City School Board Faces $15-Million Deficit Read More

  3. Folk Rock Act the Lumineers to Play the Wolstein Center in 2017 Read More

  4. Slugger Jim Thome's Wife to Sign Copies of Her New Novel at Fireside Book Shop Read More

  5. Joshua Gaspar Indicted in Traffic Death of Ohio State Highway Patrolman; Lawyer Says He Wasn't On Drugs at Time of Crash Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation