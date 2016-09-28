Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Video: Watch the Tribe's Playoff Clinching Celebration From Trevor Bauer's Point of View
Trevor Bauer did Tribe fans a solid by wearing a Go-Pro during the playoff-clinching win over the Tigers a few nights ago. That footage, from the moment the crew sprints out of the dugout after the final out for an infield mob-job to the clubhouse champagne extravaganza, is below with what we assume is Bauer's handpicked soundtrack throughout.
