7 Concerts to Catch This Weekend

FRIDAY, SEPT. 30
The Mowgli's
An L.A.-based indie rock act that plays a mix of West Coast pop, garage rock and Laurel Canyon folk, the Mowgli’s have slowly acquired traction since forming back in 2010. “Freakin’ Me Out,” the first single from the band’s new album, Where’d Your Weekend Go
, features call and response vocals and a vigorous mid-song guitar solo. It's a snappy tune that sits well with the other snappy tunes in the band's ever-growing catalog. (Jeff Niesel), 7:30 p.m., $17 ADV, $20 DOS. Beachland Ballroom
.
Extra Medium Pony
Recording at his house with ProTools, Extra Medium Pony singer-songwriter Rick Spitalsky spent long hours laboring over recording details while working on his new album, Meaninglessness
. Song such as the hiccuping “Further Along” and the Nirvana-like “Personal” suggest that approach he's precisely synced the chug-a-lug guitars and pounding drums. The album features the kind of joyfully off-kilter tunes that Pavement delivered at its peak (think Slanted and Enchanted
). It's another leap forward for the burgeoning band. (Niesel) 9 p.m., $5. Happy Dog
.
SATURDAY, OCT. 1
A Giant Dog
As the babies of the ’80s make their way into the young rock 'n’ roll bands of today, a revived interest in the glam and new wave of that decade and the one that preceded it naturally follows. From the T. Rex-inspired Diane Coffee (Foxygen drummer Shaun Fleming) to Seattle’s Gazebos (paying homage to the Talking Heads), these forms of dance-ready rock have made their way into the indie vocabulary. Austin’s A Giant Dog, known for party-inciting live shows, is yet another example. After paying its dues as a self-promoted band, the group began looking for a label for its next album, Pile
. After a series of rejections that drove them to the brink of surrender, Merge Records (home to Arcade Fire, Teenage Fan Club) jumped on the opportunity and lapped the band up. (Bethany Kaufman), 9 p.m., $5. Happy Dog
.
Tom Jones
Veteran pop singer Tom Jones has been busy. Last year, he released a new album (Long Lost Suitcase
) and autobiography (Over the Top and Back
). Now, he’s hit the road in the support the new releases. At tonight's show expect to hear songs from the album, a somber affair produced by multi-instrumentalist Ethan Johns, as well as hits and deep cuts from his career repertoire. The disc includes a range of material, including the Celtic hoedown "Honey, Honey,” the Billy Boy Arnold track "I Wish You Would" and a stripped-down version of Willie Nelson's "Opportunity To Cry." (Niesel), 8 p.m., $75-$265. Hard Rock Rocksino
.
Sinatra Night with Michael Sonata
Canton native Michael Sonata has always been involved in plays and choirs and was a member of the University of Notre Dame Glee Club. In 2004, he auditioned for a role in a Sopranos
spoof that required a character based on Frank Sinatra. Sonata got the part and has been imitating Ol’ Blue Eyes ever since. He includes some 90 songs in his repertoire and covers all eras, including the Columbia years and the Capitol years. He even takes requests from the audience. (Niesel), 8 p.m., $10. Music Box Supper Club
.
Kanye West: The Saint Pablo Tour
Rapper/producer Kanye West first emerged onto the scene in 2001 as one the producers on Jay Z's seminal album, The Blueprint
. In 2004, West released his first album, The College Dropout
, and its success was fueled by the singles "Jesus Walks," "All Falls Down" and "Slow Jamz." Albums Late Registration
, Graduation
, 808s & Heartbreak
, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy
, Yeezus
and The Life of Pablo,
followed and West has become one of the most respected artists in the industry. West has often courted controversy as his calling out of President George Bush during a Hurricane Katrina benefit and interruption of Taylor Swift's acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards both made international headlines. West is also a fashion designer and has collaborated with Nike and Louis Vuitton in the past. An elaborate production, West's Saint Pablo
tour features a floating stage that hovers above the audience and moves during the concert. If nothing else, West is a master showman with a flair for the unexpected and anything can happen at any given moment during one of his sets. We'd expect nothing less. (Emanuel Wallace), 8 p.m., $29.50-$129.50. Quicken Loans Arena
.
SUNDAY, OCT. 2
Gunwale
A jazz act featuring Chicago-based sax man Dave Rempis along with bassist Albert Wildeman and percussionist Ryan Packard, Gunwale just issued Perihelion
, its debut on the indie imprint Aerophonic Records, earlier this summer. It features noisy, improvised music that sounds like something Ornette Coleman might have dreamed up. (Niesel), 8 p.m., $10. Bop Stop
.